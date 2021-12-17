Shane Martin death: High-profile deported Aussie bikie and father of AFL great dies

Shane Martin, who was deported from Australia to New Zealand due to his criminal record and affiliations with the Rebels Motorcycle Club. Photo / Doug Sherring

High-profile deported Australian former bikie Shane Martin has died in New Zealand.

It is understood that Martin, whose son Dustin is one of the most decorated Australian rules football players ever, died at his Mt Maunganui home yesterday.

Shane Martin was deported from Australia to New Zealand under the controversial 501 policy for his past criminal record.

Martin had not lived in New Zealand for decades but was born and grew up here.

Martin had been a member of the Rebels bikie gang.

The Richmond Football Club, which son Dustin plays for, has posted a tribute to Martin on Twitter following his death.

"The Richmond Football Club is mourning the passing of Shane Martin," the tweet said.

"The club extends its heartfelt sympathy to Dustin, his brothers Bronson and Tyson, and the entire Martin family in this extremely difficult time."

NZ Police confirmed that yesterday afternoon they attended a property on the street which Martin lived where a man was located deceased.



There do not appear any suspicious circumstances, police said.