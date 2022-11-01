Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Shane Jones: Taken for a ride on a political hell on wheels

By Shane Jones
5 mins to read
The owner of Wynyard Mart says he no longer feels safe after multiple ram raids on his business. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The owner of Wynyard Mart says he no longer feels safe after multiple ram raids on his business. Photo / Hayden Woodward

OPINION

The Prime Minister was recently snapped reading a book written by Sir Ranulph Fiennes on Sir Ernest Shackleton. Both are towering figures in exploration and near-death experiences and, I would have thought, required political

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand