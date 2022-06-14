Global market slumps, wild weather for parts of NZ, ACC privacy breaches, flu season puts pressure on healthcare providers, Ukraine visa policy and Christchurch's smell in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A murder accused sent messages to the victim's mother saying she would let her know if she heard anything about Dale Watene's death.

The trial for the two people accused of being involved in the murder of Watene, 40, began before Justice Gerald Nation in the High Court at Invercargill on Monday.

Sandy Maree Graham, 32, is charged with his murder at Otautau on April 16, 2020.

George Ivor Hyde, 24, is charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder at Otautau between April 16 and 27, 2020.

Watene's body was found about a month after he went missing, in the Longwood Forest buried in a shallow grave.

Murder accused Sandy Graham, and the man accused of being accessory after the fact, George Hyde, on the opening day of their trial in Invercargill. Photo / Karen Pasco

On Monday, Graham's lawyer, Sarah Saunderson-Warner, said Watene had been shot but it was not done on purpose nor with murderous intent.

Dale Watene was reported missing on April 16, 2020 and his body was found in Longwood Forest a month later. Photo / Police, File

Yesterday, jurors heard that about a week after his death, Graham sent Christine Watene, Watene's mother, a friend request and began messaging her.

Christine Watene cried as Crown solicitor Mary-Jane Thomas read out the messages sent between the two women on April 23.

Initially, Graham asked if Christine Watene was okay.

"This is so messed up do you have any idea on really where he could be. Everything's messed up and it's not like Dale to do this," Graham wrote.

Christine Watene replied she was feeling hopeless, then said her son seemed fine when she talked to him on the morning of April 16.

The pair talked about Dale Watene and what might have happened to him, with both saying they did not believe he would hurt himself.

Graham's first written statement was read out and part of her first police interview was played in court yesterday.

On May 6, 2020 police searched Graham's house saying they were treating Dale Watene's disappearance as a homicide inquiry.

In the video interview by Sergeant Frederick Shandley on the same day, Graham said the couple had met in September 2019 and started a relationship, but it ended in December when Graham found a methamphetamine pipe in Dale Watene's bag.

The pair continued to have a sexual relationship after December, she said.

A Police Safety Order was issued just weeks before Dale Watene's death after police were called to escort him from Graham's property when he got possessive about Graham's previous boyfriend.

However, when the order expired, the pair resumed contact with one another.

Telecommunications information showed Dale Watene had spent the days before he went missing at Graham's address and on a trip away from the house with her. However, she said she could not remember him being at her house or on that trip.

The trial continues today.