SH5 closed after truck and trailer rolls in Hawke's Bay

SH5 closed on Saturday morning near Glengarry Road following an early crash involving a truck. Photo File

State Highway 5 is closed at Glengarry Road and at Hill Road following a single-vehicle crash.

Police were alerted to reports of a truck and trailer unit overturned about 4,40am.

There are no reports of any injuries, but the stretch of road, about 25 kilometres from Napier, is expected to be closed to all traffic for some time while the scene is cleared.

Light vehicles will be diverted down Seafield Road and onto Glengarry Road.

Heavy vehicles will need to seek alternative routes.