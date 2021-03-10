SH29 Lower Kaimai crash: several injured, rescue helicopter called

A rescue helicopter has been called to the crash. Photo / File

A rescue helicopter is on the way to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 29 in Lower Kaimai.

A St John spokeswoman said three people were injured, with one in a critical condition and another moderate.

One ambulance was at the scene of the crash and three more were on the way, along with a rescue helicopter from Tauranga.

St John was called at 3.37pm.

The crash is on the highway between Soldiers Rd and Valley View Rd.

A police statement said it appeared several people were seriously injured.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

SH29 is blocked in both directions and is likely to be for some time.

There are no diversions in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect significant delays.