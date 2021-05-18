SH2 closed following crash in Wellington between car and pedestrian

Police are at a serious crash between a car and a pedestrian in Wellington. Photo / File

A person has died following a crash between a car and a pedestrian in the Lower Hutt suburb of Belmont.

The incident occurred on State Highway 2, Western Hutt Road near Grounsell Crescent.

The person died at the scene.

Police were called to the incident just before 10pm.

State Highway 2 is currently closed in both directions and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

Police have also attended a single-car crash in Ardmore after a car crashed into a drain.

Police were called just before 10pm on Papakura-Clevedon Road.

Police confirmed three people were injured, two in moderate conditions and one serious.

Papakura-Clevedon Road in Ardmore is currently blocked but is expected to reopen within the next hour.