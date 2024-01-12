State Highway 1 has reopened after a freight truck caught fire in Clarence, north of Kaikōura, this afternoon. Photo / TheTrafficFox.co.nz

State Highway 1 has reopened after a freight truck caught fire in Clarence, north of Kaikōura, this afternoon, blocking traffic.

The road was closed and traffic stopped in both directions for most of the afternoon after the truck caught fire and sent smoke billowing across the area.

Aerial footage of a burning truck that blocked traffic on State Highway 1, north of Kaikōura, today. Photo / Pip Scotter

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said they received a call around 1.50pm and responded with units from Kaikōura, Flaxbourne and Seddon.

“We sent two urban appliances, three rural fire appliances and a tanker,” he said.

“It was a truck fire, but the tracking unit and front trailer were removed. The driver was able to remove them before the cab caught fire.”

Motorists being diverted after this truck caught fire north of Kaikōura this afternoon. Photo / TheTrafficFox.co.nz

Currently there is no indication of the cause of the fire.

A police spokesperson said the highway has now reopened but motorists are advised to expect delays.