Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on State Highway 1, north of Pinedale Rd, about 6.37am. Photo / File

One person is seriously injured and delays are expected after a crash in Lichfield.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1, north of Pinedale Rd, about 6.37am.

"There are serious injuries and diversions are being put in place," she said.

7:10AM - Reports of a serious crash on #SH1 just south of Putaruru. Please follow directions of emergency services. Delays in the area are likely. Diversions may be required. ^TP pic.twitter.com/lzC4uXO1O0 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) July 21, 2021

"People should avoid the area or delay travel."

Fire and ambulance services have also been notified.

More to come.