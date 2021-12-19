SH1 closed at Manakau, serious crash between car and truck

A serious crash between a truck and a car has closed State Highway 1 (SH1) at Manakau. Photo / File

A serious crash between a truck and a car has closed State Highway 1 (SH1) at Manakau. Photo / File

A serious crash between a truck and a car has closed State Highway 1 (SH1) at Manakau in Horowhenua District.

Police said emergency services were alerted to the crash, which occurred just north of South Manakau Rd, shortly before 6am.

SH1 MANAKAU, MANAWATU-WHANGANUI - SERIOUS CRASH - 8AM

SH1 Manakau remains CLOSED north of the South Manakau Rd intersection. Emergency services and contractors are on-site. Please be mindful that there is no detour for heavy vehicles & expect DELAYS. ^LZ pic.twitter.com/lBeg6Y1cbf — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) December 19, 2021

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified, and police advised they would provide an update on injuries when able to.

Motorists are told to expect delays if travelling on SH1 this morning, as the road is closed.

Photos posted to social media show the truck on its side in a driveway.