SH1 closed at Manakau, serious crash between car and truck

A serious crash between a truck and a car has closed State Highway 1 (SH1) at Manakau. Photo / File

A serious crash between a truck and a car has closed State Highway 1 (SH1) at Manakau. Photo / File

A serious crash between a truck and a car has closed State Highway 1 (SH1) at Manakau in Horowhenua District.

Police said emergency services were alerted to the crash, which occurred just north of South Manakau Rd, shortly before 6am.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified, and police advised they would provide an update on injuries when able to.

Motorists are told to expect delays if travelling on SH1 this morning, as the road is closed.

Photos posted to social media show the truck on its side in a driveway.