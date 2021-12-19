SH1 closed at Manakau, fatal crash between car and truck

A serious crash between a truck and a car has closed State Highway 1 at Manakau. Photo / File

One person has died following a serious crash involving a car and a truck on State Highway 1 in the Horowhenua district this morning.

Motorists are warned of major delays on SH1 heading into Wellington.

Police said emergency services were alerted to the crash, which occurred just north of South Manakau Rd, shortly before 6am.

Police have confirmed the driver of the car died at the scene, and the truck driver sustained moderate injuries.

Photos posted to social media show the truck on its side in a driveway.

UPDATE 9:50AM

SH1 Manakau remains CLOSED between Ōtaki and Manakau. SCU has completed the investigation, while contractors are still on-site cleaning this area. Please continue to use detour & expect DELAYS. Thank you for your ongoing patience. ^LZ https://t.co/egyYKppayD — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) December 19, 2021

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advised the road was closed between Ōtaki and Manakau and the Serious Crash Unit was conducting an investigation.

Motorists are told to expect significant delays if travelling on SH1 this morning.