SH1 closed at Manakau, fatal crash between car and truck

One person has died following a serious crash involving a car and a truck on State Highway 1 in the Horowhenua district this morning.
Motorists are warned of major delays on SH1 heading into Wellington.
Police said emergency services were alerted to the crash, which occurred just north of South Manakau Rd, shortly before 6am.
Police have confirmed the driver of the car died at the scene, and the truck driver sustained moderate injuries.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Photos posted to social media show the truck on its side in a driveway.
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advised the road was closed between Ōtaki and Manakau and the Serious Crash Unit was conducting an investigation.
Motorists are told to expect significant delays if travelling on SH1 this morning.