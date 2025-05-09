The global rate was 18.9% for women and 14.8% for men.

The study found significant differences between countries and regions. The US and UK rates for men were around 16%, versus almost 22% in New Zealand.

Montenegro and Mongolia had particularly low rates, and the Solomon Islands and Cote d’Ivoire, high.

“The prevalence... is extremely high for both females and males across the globe,” said the researchers, noting these were probably underestimates given the difficulties getting data.

“An overwhelmingly high proportion of survivors first experienced sexual violence during childhood, revealing a narrow yet sensitive window that should be targeted in future prevention efforts.”

They reviewed three global epidemiological databases.

New Zealand’s high rates were despite the Government spending $70 million on a 25-year plan launched in 2021 to combat sexual and family violence.

Reports on the plan, Te Aorerekura, found rates of sexual abuse of girls may have gone back up recently.

The researchers said the rates showed routine surveillance was vital, and that survivors needed more government-funded support “for the rest of their lives”.

The second phase – with far fewer targets, after the first phase had too many, the Government said – includes a review of the $1.3 billion spent on family and sexual violence services and contracts.

“We’re focused on doing a smaller number of things, but doing them more effectively,” said the minister responsible for the plan, Karen Chhour.

Community health professor Janet Fanslow at the University of Auckland told the Science Media Centre the study “should not be allowed to sit on a shelf somewhere” but be a catalyst for investment.

“It is no longer sufficient to take a piecemeal approach hoping that individual parts of the system will eventually join up,” she said.

A primary objective of Te Aorerekura for four years had been to join up the efforts of about a dozen government agencies. Last year’s review found a very spotty outcome.

Dr Rachel Roskvist, a forensic medical examiner and expert in sexual assault and non-fatal strangulation and suffocation, said comprehensive relationship and sexuality education was needed.

“What is not seen in this work is the prevalence among transgender, gender fluid, non-binary or intersex individuals, groups known to be at risk for sexual violence.”

-RNZ