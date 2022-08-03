Convicted repeat sex offender Sumit Narayan pictured in 2008. Photo / Supplied

A man who committed serious and sadistic sexual offending as a young man has been freed after 22 years in jail but authorities want him under close watch.

Sumit Shayamal Narayan, 44, presents a "well above average to high" risk of violence against the community, a lawyer acting for the Department of Corrections said.

"That risk is likely to endure in the long term," prosecutor Brett Tantrum said.

Narayan was released in May and Tantrum today asked the High Court at Auckland for an extended supervision order [ESO] to be imposed for at least five years.

ESOs are special restrictions on high-risk offenders where they are monitored and managed to lower their risk of reoffending.

But Narayan's lawyers believe his risk duration is lower and asked Justice Paul Davison to loosen his post-release restrictions, capping any ESO at two to three years.

He was convicted for a series of violent offences against sex workers in 1997 and 2000, the latter involving two victims in one day.

On November 12, 2000, Narayan, then 22, robbed a sex worker he had lured into his car on the pretext of giving him oral sex.

Later the same evening he picked up another woman and also robbed her. When she escaped from his car, he pulled her back by her hair at knifepoint.

He forced her to give him oral sex and performed various acts on her.

Police found large quantities of hardcore pornography on his computer, including some showing the acts he performed against the victim.

Narayan was found guilty of four counts of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, two of aggravated robbery, and one of attempted sexual violation.

While serving a 15-year sentence for that, he was traced to a separate 1997 attack on another sex worker and jailed for a further seven years.

Narayan is staying at a facility on the grounds of Spring Hill Prison in the Waikato. Photo / Wayne Drought

Since his release on May 11, Narayan has been living in a facility on the Spring Hill Prison grounds, where he is undergoing a reintegration programme from 8am to 8pm daily.

He is also subject to a night-time curfew, prohibited from having any contact with young people and sex workers, banned from alcohol and drugs and limited in his internet use, among other restrictions.

At Wednesday's hearing, defence called on clinical psychologist Jim Van Rensburg, who said Narayan intends to work and study, and has a pro-social, supportive family he can rely on.

"The risk is still there, but that risk has now got to be tested in the community," Van Rensburg said.

Prosecution witness Dr Hamish Bartle said Narayan's sexual deviance remained "denied and unaddressed", and he has not shown intentional willingness to manage his risk in the community.

Both experts agreed he did not have the intensive treatment he needed while incarcerated and that he showed above average to high risk of reoffending.

Their reports show Narayan is part of a group statistically shown to have a 19 per cent chance of reoffending over five years, and 28.2 per cent chance over 10 years.

Justice Davison reserved his decision at the end of the hearing.

A Parole Board decision that declined Narayan's parole in March said any reoffending was likely to occur in the context of him living a chaotic and hedonistic lifestyle, using substances and accessing violent pornography.

Vulnerable adult women, especially sex workers, would be at risk, it said.