Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Sex, drugs, banged up over betting debt: England’s wild cricket tours of New Zealand revealed

Neil Reid
By
7 mins to read
Allan Lamb - hitting out at Wellington's Basin Reserve in 1992 - later admitted to smoking cannabis on tour in New Zealand, while his wife was left unimpressed with some cricketers' morals. Photo / Getty Images

Allan Lamb - hitting out at Wellington's Basin Reserve in 1992 - later admitted to smoking cannabis on tour in New Zealand, while his wife was left unimpressed with some cricketers' morals. Photo / Getty Images

There’s no lack of bloodletting after the Black Caps’ failed Twenty20 World Cup campaign. But Neil Reid reveals the trials and tribulations of their travel through the West Indies doesn’t come close to English

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand