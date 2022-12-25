MetService has placed a severe thunderstorm warning on parts of the lower North Island. Photo / Paul Taylor

Outdoor Christmas festivities might have to wrap earlier than expected in the Lower North Island today after MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm warning.

A MetService spokesperson said their radar has detected severe thunderstorms near Masterton, Carterton, Greytown, Gladstone and Longbush.

These storms are expected to be accompanied by torrential rain and hail.

Torrential rain can cause surface and/or flash flooding about streams, gullies and urban areas, and make driving conditions extremely hazardous, MetService warns.

MetService also advised that hail can cause damage to crops, orchards and vines and may make driving conditions hazardous.

The storms are currently heading southwest, and are expected to lie near Masterton, Carterton, Martinborough, Greytown, Gladstone and Longbush at around 5.45pm this evening.

Met Sevice is advising that residents in these areas take shelter indoors away from windows, move any cars under cover or away from trees, check that drains and gutters are clear and get back to land if they are on the water.

An earlier thunderstorm watch for Bay of Plenty, Taupō, Gisborne, and Hawke’s Bay additionally remains in place until 9pm tonight.















