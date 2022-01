Emergency services are responding to a report of a crash on State Highway 6, Wai-Iti, south of Nelson. Photo / NZME

Several people are thought to be injured in a crash on State Highway 6 south of Nelson.

The two-car crash occurred at about 7:35am at Wai-Iti.

A police spokesperson said early indications are that several people have been injured.

Diversions are being put in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.