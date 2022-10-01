One person is seriously injured and several others required medical attention after a boat capsized in the sea of Muriwai Beach. Photo / NZME

One person is seriously injured and several others required medical attention after a boat capsized in the sea of Muriwai Beach. Photo / NZME

One person is seriously injured and two others required medical attention after a boat capsized in the sea of Muriwai Beach.

Police were notified of the incident and emergency services, including an Eagle helicopter, Fire and Emergency and ambulance responded.

A police spokeswoman said all the people on board have made it back to shore alive.

"Three people are reported to require medical attention, one of whom is reported to be in a serious condition," she said.

MORE TO COME