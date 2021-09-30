'Seventeen days of hell': Police piece together past 3 weeks after missing Marokopa family returns home

A father and his three children who were reported missing three weeks ago have been living in a tent in the bush. Police confirmed Tom Phillips and his three children had all been located in the South Waikato settlement of Marokopa since being reported missing.

Police are now trying to piece together the last 17 days after a missing Marokopa family returned home after going missing almost three weeks ago.

Thomas Phillips and his three children - Jayda Jin, 8, Maverick, 6, and Ember, 5 - had not been seen since September 11. His ute was found on a nearby beach, facing out to sea.

Police and emergency services - as well as hundreds of locals and volunteers - spent days searching for the family in the area of Kiritehere and Marokopa.

However, Phillips and his children returned to a family farm at 8am this morning.

Thomas Phillips, Jayda Phillips, Ember Phillips and Maverick Callum-Phillips have all been found safe and well. Photo / NZME

Inspector Will Loughrin, Waikato West Area Commander said the family "experienced seventeen days of hell".

"To happen this way, is fantastic for the family. This is a family that experienced seventeen days of hell, really."

Loughrin confirmed Phillips and his children are well and receiving appropriate support.

Loughrin had been told the children are "happy" and "playing like children do".

"Our main priority for them is that they're safe and well."

Family members, including the three children's grandparents, were still processing what happened and trying to support one another, Loughrin said.

A man in the Kiritehere area saw a man on a bike with three children yesterday and contacted police. Photo / NZME

However they were "ecstatic" that the family has returned.

"We always held out hope that we'd be able to bring the family home alive."

A member of the public contacted police after sighting a man and three children on a bike early on Wednesday morning.

Police deployed a fixed-wing plane and drones to the area but the family were not found straight away.

All huts and bush areas were searched - but to no avail. After these extensive searches, Phillips and the three children turned up at the farm.

"We are in the early stages and working through what has occurred," Loughrin said.

Police were speaking with Phillips and the family to establish all the facts about what has occurred.

But it is too soon to know how Phillips and the three children survived so long in the bush.

"They were using a tent. They were in dense bush area."

The Raglan Surf Lifesaving lifeguards joined the search and rescue effort at Kiritehere Beach on September 18. Photo / NZME

It was still unknown exactly how the four got around the remote, forested areas, and whether anybody else assisted Phillips.

Since their disappearance the local community, police and iwi extensively searched for the family.

"If you've been out there, that's dense bush area, a significant amount of area we had to cover."

Police searched an area 15km south of where the ute was found.

"We have been greatly supported, I can't speak highly enough of the support we've had."