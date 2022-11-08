Seven with Youth Aid after allegedly stealing car, one passenger found in front footwell

Police set up road spikes just outside Greytown. A vehicle carrying seven youths including one in the passenger footwell was stopped. Photo / NZME

Seven people are facing Youth Aid after fleeing from police when stopped in a stolen car carrying one passenger riding in the front passenger footwell on a Wellington highway.

The driver will appear in the Youth Court on driving charges.

Bystanders helped police track the offenders through several private properties after the group fled in different directions in Wairarapa on Tuesday.

“[The public’s] help is greatly appreciated and led directly to the successful apprehension of the group,” Wairarapa Area Commander, Detective Inspector Darrin Thomson said.

Police spotted the vehicle as it went north on State Highway 2 towards Greytown about 5.20pm.

Thomson said police set up road spikes just outside Greytown. The vehicle stopped on Humphries St.

Police are also investigating other offences.

Thomson said the person unrestrained in the footwell was risking their life.

“This is extremely concerning and a situation where there could have been a more serious outcome including serious injury or death.

“We are alarmed at this behaviour, as almost a third of people who die on our roads are unrestrained vehicle occupants. These deaths are preventable.”



