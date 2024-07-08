Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Seven tonnes of West Auckland kiwifruit destined for waste is rescued

The Country
3 mins to read
Gathering the kiwifruit.

Gathering the kiwifruit.

Seven tonnes of kiwifruit has been rescued ahead of a large land development project.

The New Zealand Food Network (NZFN), alongside its partners and volunteers, rescued 16 bins of edible kiwifruit in West Auckland after Fletcher Living alerted them about a substantial crop ready for harvest and distribution to the community.

While planning the development of its Riverhead site, Fletcher Living faced the challenge of what to do with acres of kiwifruit. Seeking a sustainable solution that would avoid waste, it reached out to NZFN for help.

Established in 2020 to address New Zealand’s growing problem of food insecurity, NZFN says it exists to bridge the gap between food supply and demand by redistributing bulk surplus and donated stock to communities in need and helping ensure everyone has regular access to good food.

It says it has developed a collection, storage and distribution system that operates at a scale and level of efficiency never seen in New Zealand before. However, the increasing numbers of vulnerable people now accessing food parcels means that more help is needed to meet the current level of demand.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

NZFN enlisted the help of Punchbowl PackCo Ltd which provided all necessary equipment, staff resources, and health and safety guidance at no cost.

A team of volunteers, including representatives from NZFN Food Hubs, Fair Food and Grace Foundation, as well as McCain Foods, Fletcher Living and NZFN staff joined forces to pick and clear the kiwifruit, which was then transported to NZFN’s warehouse in Penrose. The kiwifruit was sorted, packed into boxes, and distributed to NZFN’s Auckland-based food hubs to ensure the fresh produce reached those who needed it most.

NZFN chief executive Gavin Findlay says, “This collaboration is a shining example of how communities and businesses can come together to address critical issues like food waste and food insecurity. Rescuing this fruit not only prevents perfectly good food from being wasted but also distributes fresh, nutritious produce to those in need. We’re thankful to Fletcher Living for turning to us for support – it’s a win-win situation that shows what can be achieved when we work together.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Some of the collected kiwifruit.
Some of the collected kiwifruit.

Kelsey Bergin, development manager at Fletcher Living, says, “Giving back to the community is a core part of our Fletcher Living culture. Knowing we needed to clear the kiwifruit from our site, we saw an opportunity to support others who might be struggling right now, instead of letting the fruit go to waste.

“NZFN was a great partner for this project. They quickly found a solution that was sustainable and would benefit the community. Even with the best intentions, we couldn’t have picked that amount of fruit on our own so we really encourage other businesses to work with NZFN if they can,” adds Bergin.

Working to gather the kiwifruit.
Working to gather the kiwifruit.

Learn more: https://www.nzfoodnetwork.org.nz/s/sign-up-donate?language=en_US



Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand