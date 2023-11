Seven fire engines are at the fire, west of Orewa. Photo / Alex Cairns

Seven fire engines are at the fire, west of Orewa. Photo / Alex Cairns

A large scrub fire has developed at Ōrewa, north of Auckland, this afternoon.

A spokesperson for Fire & Emergency NZ (FENZ) said seven fire appliances and three water tankers are battling the fire, covering an area of 300sq m.

The fire has broken out in a paddock on Upper Ōrewa Rd, west of State Highway 1 and the township of Ōrewa.

Police said they were notified of the fire about 3.38pm and are assisting FENZ with traffic management.

More details to come.