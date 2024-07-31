Written submissions have closed and independent commissioner Dr Lee Beattie will run a hearing for Whangārei District Council from August 14.
Submissions include a petition signed by 29 local residents opposed to the service station, mostly because of concerns it will significantly increase the danger for road users entering or exiting Mountfield Rd.
The road joins SH1 almost directly opposite the entrance to the popular Department of Conservation Uretiti Camp, near the end of passing lanes, where lay-bys are used for a police weigh station and driver reviver events, said resident David Ogle in his submission, which included the petition.
The development is also on a recognised flood plain opposite a DoC park and pristine coastline, will destroy the night sky view for locals and will affect the rural character of the area, he said.
Other submitters reflect Ogle’s concerns, noting that for all the negative impacts, the service station will not create jobs because it will be unmanned.
Vaco Developments (Waipu Project) applied last year for resource consents to develop the Waipu Gateway Service Centre.
The proposal includes 24-hour service station, fast-food restaurants with drive-throughs, cafes, shops, showrooms and light industrial or commercial services.
More than 20 submitters were opposed to the development, concerned it could cause traffic problems, flooding, pollution and devastate existing businesses. Those in support said it will provide much-needed services and jobs in the area.
Whangārei District and Northland Regional Councils appointed independent hearings commissioners David Hill (chair) and Dr Lee Beattie to hear and decide on the application, with hearings originally to be held in April.
However, Vaco Developments asked for more time to redesign the proposal and a hearing is now set for October 14 and 15 at Whangārei District Council’s offices.
Ruakākā Developments’ proposal on state highway
A decision is pending for a third service centre in the area, this time for 2533 SH1, Ruakākā - 6km north of Mountfield Rd.