The proposed Waipu Gateway Service Centre is on a high-risk stretch of State Highway 1, with locals, truck drivers and NZTA Waka Kotahi opposed due to safety concerns. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A service station and commercial complex on State Highway 1 at Waipū in Northland could cause traffic problems, flooding, pollution and devastate existing businesses, according to objectors.

But those in support of Waipu Gateway Service Centre say it will provide much-needed services and jobs in the area.

Vaco Developments (Waipu Project) has applied to the Whangarei District and Northland Regional councils for consents to develop the mixed-use commercial complex south of Whangārei, on the corner of SH1 and Millbrook Rd.

It is proposed to offer motorists travelling between Auckland and Northland a rest stop with a 24-hour BP service station including truck refuelling and EV charging, two fast-food restaurants with drive-throughs including Burger King, plus three cafes.

The proposals also includes retail shops, showrooms and light industrial or commercial services - such as marine and vehicle sales and servicing, garden centres or a childcare centre - plus associated earthworks and subdivision.

Submissions on the project were open over the Christmas/New Year period and closed on February 5.

Whangarei District Council received 38 submissions against the proposal, five for the project and eight neutral or in support of parts of the plan.

Those opposed raise concern about proposed access to the development by a roundabout on the corner of SH1 and Millbrook Rd, including the lack of pedestrian and cycle access to the site.

NZTA Waka Kotahi is among those opposed to the development, primarily on traffic safety grounds, saying it is on a stretch of highway ranked as a High Collective Risk corridor, with several recorded deaths and serious injuries.

The roundabout is less than 500m from another intersection (SH1 and The Braigh) and has not been audited for safety nor the impact of reducing a SH1 passing lane, the submission says.

The agency has been working with Waipū locals to improve the safety of this stretch of SH1, proposing to create a wider median, more flexible median barriers and a roundabout at the corner of SH1 and Nova Scotia Drive.

NZTA has also raised concerned about the proposal’s transport impacts on the state highway and potential stormwater impacts on the highway infrastructure.

Numerous other objectors also raised concerns about flooding, along with the loss of productive rural land, noise pollution, light pollution and potential run-off to neighbouring streams.

The impact on the nearby historic Waipū town centre was also a concern and objectors pointed to nearby service stations that were already further ahead in the consent process.

But those in support of the development say it will provide services for the fast-growing area - with Waipū already constrained by a lack of car parks - plus much-needed jobs.

Northland Regional Council also received 14 submissions against the proposal, two for and two neutral, although there were some double-ups in submissions between the two councils.

The councils have appointed independent commissioners David Hill and Dr Lee Beattie to hear and decide on the application, with a three-day hearing set for April 22-24.

