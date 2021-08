Rescue teams had to airlift a seriously hurt boy to hospital after he took a tumble down an Auckland cliff face. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A teenager has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after falling down a beachside cliff in east Auckland.

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter team were called to the scene in Bucklands Beach at 2.34pm.

Upon arriving, the crew was able to winch the seriously hurt boy - who had accidentally fallen - into their chopper and rush him to Auckland City Hospital.