Skier breaks leg after encountering small avalanche near Aoraki/Mt Cook

Alpine search and rescue are on their way to a group of skiers on Mount Cook. Photo / NZH

A skier who broke their leg after getting caught up in a small avalanche near Aoraki/Mt Cook had been taken to Twizel Medical Centre.

The injured skier was one of seven that activated their Personal Locator Beacon around 11.20am, prompting search and rescue efforts.

Rescue Coordination Centre spokesperson Kris Wilson told Newstalk ZB's Heather Du Plessis-Allan that the group had encountered a small avalanche.

The situation showed the importance of taking a Personal Locator Beacon which in this case provided rescuers with an accurate location for the group.

The other six skiers are uninjured.

It was initially thought the injured skier would have to spend the night at a hut after strong winds had prevented the rescue helicopter from reaching them.

But the Rescue Coordination Centre confirmed a gap in the weather had allowed the crew and injured skier to make it to the Twizel medical centre.

"A helicopter is on the way and will take the skier to Christchurch hospital."