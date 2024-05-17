Seriously hurt Mount Maunganui man in hospital, 28yo arrested after overnight incident

The incident happened on Totara St in Mount Maunganui. Photo / NZME

A seriously hurt man has been taken to Tauranga hospital, while a 28-year-old has been arrested following an incident overnight.

Police took the 28-year-old man into custody at the scene after emergency teams were called to a Totara St house in Mount Maunganui about 12.55am today.

“A man was located with serious injuries and was taken to Tauranga Hospital in a serious but stable condition,” police said.

Police are still working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.