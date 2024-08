Emergency services are responding to a serious two-vehicle crash in Whakammarama, near Tauranga.

Emergency services are responding to a serious two-vehicle crash in Whakamārama, near Tauranga.

A police spokesperson said emergency services responded to the accident on Pahoia Rd around 7pm.

“Initial indications suggest there are serious injuries.

“The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and the road is closed. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”