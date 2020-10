Police are attending a crash in Hurunui. Photo / NZH

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious three-vehicle crash near State Highway 7 in Hurunui.

The police said the crash was reported about 12:10pm on Weka Pass Road, near State Highway 7.

The road was closed and motorists were being urged to avoid the area.

Further information will be provided once it becomes available, a police spokesperson said.