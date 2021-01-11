Serious Matakana crash: Road closes as firefighters cut person from wreckage

A serious crash has closed a stretch of Matakana Rd this morning. Image / Twitter

A person is being cut from wreckage after a car and truck crashed on a road leading to a north Auckland holiday hotspot this morning.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the accident on Matakana Rd, north of Warkworth.

The road is currently closed between Sandspit Rd, Warkworth, and Sharp Rd.

Expect delays on #SH1 through Warkworth due to diversion queues from a serious crash which has required the closure of access to Matakana Rd. Traffic to/from Matakana must use Sandspit Rd and Sharp Rd as alternative route. ^TPhttps://t.co/KfOnQBLa4z — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 11, 2021

Police said it was believed multiple vehicles were involved in the crash and that one person was in a critical condition.

A spokesperson said the road was is expected to be closed for some time.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said the accident involved a truck and car.

A person was trapped in the car, with firefighters needing to cut them free, he said.

Auckland Transport said the accident happened between Sharp and Anderson Rds.

UPDATE 9:25AM

Matakana Rd is currently CLOSED between Sandspit Rd, Warkworth and Sharp Rd as emergency services attend the scene. Allow extra time for a detour via Sandspit Rd and Sharp Rd or delay your journey. ^TP https://t.co/OblZGPDPe6 — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) January 11, 2021

The accident happened around 9am.

Motorists are being advised to delay their journey if they planned to use the affected road, or take a longer detour around Sandspit and Sharp Rds.

New Zealand Transport Authority said to expect delays on State Highway 1 through Warkworth due to diversion queues.