Serious injuries in two-car crash near Dunedin

Police say traffic in the area is being diverted. Photo / NZME

Police say traffic in the area is being diverted. Photo / NZME

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Motorists driving in the South Island near Dunedin have been seriously hurt in a two-car crash.

Emergency teams have rushed to the crash on State Highway 1, just south of Waihola, after police were notified at about 9.15am.

"Initial indications are that there are serious injuries," police said.

SH1 is closed and diversions are in place.

"Northbound traffic is being diverted along Phosphate Road, and southbound traffic is being diverted through Taieri Mouth," police said.

"Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect significant delays."

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

- More to come