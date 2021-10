Police and St John are attending a serious crash near Ōtāne in CHB. Photo / NZME

Police and St John are attending a serious crash near Ōtāne in CHB. Photo / NZME

A 38-year-old woman was killed after being struck by a truck and trailer heading south on State Highway 2 on Friday.

The police serious crash unit is examining the scene near Ōtāne, Central Hawke's Bay.

Emergency services were called about 4.25pm.

Police are interested in speaking with anyone who saw the crash.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police on 105, quoting event number P048361676.