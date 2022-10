Serious injuries and road blockages after crash in Hawkes Bay. Photo / file

Emergency services are responding to a road crash in Hawke's Bay that has seriously injured one person and closed a major expressway.

The two-vehicle crash occurred about 7.30 tonight on the Hawke's Bay Expressway.

Police said initial indications are that one person has been seriously hurt.

The northbound lane of the expressway is closed while emergency services respond.

Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area and expect delays.