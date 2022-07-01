Serious injuries after assault in room at Auckland backpackers

Police cars outside the Metro Backpackers hostel on Hobson Street, central Auckland, on Saturday, responding to reports of an assault in one of the rooms. Photo NZ Herald / George Block

Police are investigating after a person was seriously injured in an assault in a room at an Auckland backpackers hostel.

Officers were called about 7am on Saturday to the Metro Adventurer Backpackers, a hostel above a row of shops down a side street off Hobson St, between Victoria St West and Kingston St.

On arrival they found the victim with serious injuries, who was rushed to hospital.

A man working at the hostel told the Herald the assault happened in one of the rooms and was not captured on CCTV.

He knew nothing of the circumstances of the attack.

Police began a forensic examination and remained at the hostel on Saturday afternoon.

"Initial information indicates those involved are known to each other," a police spokeswoman said.

As of 3pm Saturday no one had been arrested for the attack and the investigation continued.