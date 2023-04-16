Emergency services at a crash in Geraldine overnight. Photo / George Heard

Three people have died following a crash involving a campervan near Geraldine overnight.

Police confirmed they were called to the scene of the crash around 1am Monday morning, stating a campervan had crashed into the barrier on Te Moana Rd and caught fire.

All three of the campervan’s occupants were killed.

Geraldine, a township of fewer than 3000, is 140km south of Christchurch, near Timaru.

The crash occurred on a rural stretch of road only a few minutes drive from the town centre, said Herald photographer George Heard who is at the scene of the crash.

Heard said the campervan appeared to have hit the barrier of the bridge and rolled.

The campervan involved has continued to smoke, Heard said, as fire investigators and detectives work to determine the circumstances of the crash.

Staff in boiler suits are also at the scene.

”It’s a state highway so it’s a busy road. A lot of tourists travel down this road,” he said.

“There are quite significant roadblocks up with a lot of people travelling to work wondering where to go and how to get there.”

State Highway 79 is closed south of Geraldine between the Earl Rd and Brenton Rd intersections.

The road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit works at the scene.

Whilst investigations continue, traffic appears to be building as commuters heading to work at a large nearby factory are required to take detours.





SH79 HILTON, CANTERBURY - SERIOUS CRASH - 5:55AM

Waikato Expressway closed after serious crash

Meanwhile, in the Waikato District, State Highway 1 has been closed between Te Kauwhata to Pōkeno due to another serious head-on between two cars.

Police say the Waikato Expressway in both directions and diversions have been put in place at Rangariri and Glen Murray.

They say the road is expected to be closed for “some hours” and “motorists are warned to expect delays”.

