Two people killed in wrong-way crash on Waikato Expressway

Traffic is being detoured off State Highway 1 Waikato Expressway at Rangariri after a head-on crash involving a car driving the wrong way killed two people. Photo / Mike Scott

Two people have been killed in a head-on crash in the Waikato early this morning involving one car driving the wrong way on State Highway 1.

Police confirmed the deaths after the collision on the Waikato Expressway was reported just after 4am.

“Sadly the drivers of both cars died at the scene,” police said.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the collision are now underway.

However, Police have confirmed that one of the cars involved was driving the wrong way.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours and motorists are advised to expect delays as diversions are put in place.



