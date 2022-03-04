A van collided with a cyclist on Manukau Rd in Royal Oak in Auckland this afternoon. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A truck has collided with a cyclist this morning in a serious crash in the Auckland suburb of Royal Oak.

Police are currently at the scene of the crash on Manukau Rd which they were notified about at 11.25am.

Manukau Rd is currently closed. Cordons are in place, and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

A witness at the scene said there is a large vehicle in the middle of Manukau Rd completely covered by tarpaulins.

Police had initially blocked the exit from the carpark outside a Pak'n'Save supermarket on Manukau Rd.

This was causing congestion within the carpark. However, police have now partially cleared the exit and cars are slowly leaving.

