Police are at the scene of the crash on Manukau Rd. File photo / Bevan Conley

A truck has collided with a cyclist this morning in a serious crash in the Auckland suburb of Royal Oak.

Police are currently at the scene of the crash on Manukau Rd.

Police were called about the accident at 11.25am.

Manukau Rd is currently closed.

It is understood the serious accident is causing traffic issues in the surrounding streets and a nearby supermarket.

Cordons are in place, and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

