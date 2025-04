Due to a crash on SH12 Ruawai, the road is closed from Simpson Rd to Robertson Rd. Photo / Google maps

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Due to a crash on SH12 Ruawai, the road is closed from Simpson Rd to Robertson Rd. Photo / Google maps

A section of SH12 is closed following a serious crash in Northland.

NZTA Northland first reported the road closure in Ruawai, Kaipara at 2.34pm.

“Due to a crash on SH12 Ruawai, the road is closed from Simpson Rd to Te Kowhai Rd”.

Crews are on site attending the incident.

Police said there are “serious injuries” following a single-vehicle crash.