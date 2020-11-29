Serious crash: SH2 down to one lane between Napier, Mohaka

A serious crash has closed State Highway 2 between Napier and Mohaka this morning. Photo / File

Two people have been flown to Hawke's Bay Hospital and State Highway 2 between Napier and Mohaka remains closed after a serious crash on Monday morning.

Police and emergency services were called to the single vehicle crash near Te Kahu Rd at 6.16am where one person was trapped in a small moving truck which had gone off the road.

Two patients, one with serious injuries, the other with moderate injuries, were flown to Hawke's Bay Hospital by rescue helicopter.

The road was closed near Te Kahu Rd from 7.35am, as one lane was blocked.

As of 8am the southbound lane had been opened to traffic.

Motorists are asked to use an alternative route, with a detour via Mohaka Township Rd, and are warned to expect delays in the area.