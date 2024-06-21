Northlanders left in the dark, Australia takes a stricter stance on 501’s and Eden Park gets set for a Super Rugby final showdown. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

A serious crash on State Highway 3 at Te Awamutu has been reported to emergency services.

According to a statement, police are responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor on SH3 or Ohaupo Rd, near Te Rahu Rd.

“The crash was reported to emergency services around 4.20pm,” the police statement said.

“The road is blocked, and diversions are in place, motorists are advised to take an alternate route.”

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi posted an alert on social media about the crash at 4.30pm.

“A serious crash has been reported to emergency services on SH3 near to Ngaroto Rd,” the alert said.

“Please follow directions of emergency services in the area.”

More to come.