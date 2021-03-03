Serious crash: Person dead after truck, car collide south of Hamilton

A person has died following the 11.15am crash at Tamahere. Photo / File

A person has died of their injuries after a crash south of Hamilton.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Woodcock and Tauwhare Rds, Tamahere, about 11.15am today.

A police spokesperson earlier said initial indications were that someone has suffered serious injuries. That person has since died.

Another person was taken to Waikato Hospital with moderate injuries.

The serious crash unit is at the scene and Tauwhare Rd is closed between State Highway 1 and Bruntwood Rd.

Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.