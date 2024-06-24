Emergency services responded to a serious two-vehicle crash involving a tractor in Te Awamutu, on June 21. Photo / Andrew Warner

One person was taken to hospital in a serious condition following a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor on State Highway 3, Ōhaupō Rd, near Te Rahu Rd, Te Awamutu.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of an incident on Ōhaupō Rd at 4.17pm on Friday.

“We responded with one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle,” the spokesperson said.

“We treated and transported one patient to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.”

In a statement on Friday, police said they were responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor.

“The road is blocked, and diversions are in place, motorists are advised to take an alternate route.”

A police spokesperson told Waikato Herald today that as the investigation into the crash was still ongoing, there was no available information to be released.

RNZ reported that Fire and Emergency said one person was trapped in the car when they arrived, but they managed to get them out.

State Highway 3 was closed between Ngaroto Rd and Racecourse Rd north of Te Awamutu.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said clean-up operations and vehicle recovery were complete by 6.15pm on Friday, with SH3 open again in both directions.

