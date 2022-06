Police were notified of the crash at 7:15am. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are at a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 2 at Pikowai in the Bay of Plenty.

Police were notified at 7:15am.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said SH2 was closed due to a "serious truck crash" and was likely to remain closed for some time.

SH2 PAENGAROA TO MATATA - ROAD CLOSED

SH2 PAENGAROA TO MATATA - ROAD CLOSED

Due to a serious truck crash #SH2 is closed in the Pikowai Beach area and likely to remain closed for some time today. Consider delaying your journey or allow extra time for a long detour via SH30/33 (via Rotorua)

Diversions will be in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

More information will be provided when available.