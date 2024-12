There has been a crash on the Karamea Highway.

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on the South Island’s Karamea Highway.

Police said they were notified of the single-vehicle crash in Little Wanganui at about 1.20pm.

“Traffic management will be in place,” police said in a statement.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.