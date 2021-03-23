Serious crash on SH1 at Horowhenua, drivers can expect delays

Waka Kotahi NZTA said the road would remain closed for several hours. Photo / NZTA

Motorists are asked to expect delays on State Highway 1 (SH1) this afternoon, with the highway closed at Ōhau, north of Wellington due to a serious crash.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of SH1 and Kuku Beach Rd, in Manakau, Horowhenua, shortly before 1.30pm.

Waka Kotahi NZTA advised SH1 was closed at Kuku Beach, with no detour available.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area or, if travelling along SH1, to expect delays.

The road was expected to remain closed for several hours while the Serious Crash Unit conducted an investigation.