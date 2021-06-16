Serious crash near Puhoi, motorists warned to expect long delays

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash involving a truck between Puhoi and Warkworth. Photo / File

Three people have been injured in a serious crash on State Highway 1 near Puhoi, north of Auckland.

Emergency services responded to a crash involving a truck and vehicle near Mahurangi West Rd about 10am today.

Initial reports are that three people have been injured, a Police statement said.

SH1 between Puhoi and Warkworth is closed and Waka Kotahi NZTA is that warning long detours will be required.

Diversions are in place at Woodcocks Rd and Puhoi Rd.

Motorists should either delay their journey or allow extra time, an NZTA tweet said.

One motorist commented on social media that they could see the fire service, two ambulances and several police vehicles at the scene.