Serious crash near Matatā in Bay of Plenty, road reopened

Police said a vehicle was on fire after a serious crash east of Pikowai Rd. Photo / NZME

A section of State Highway 2 which remained closed for several hours after a serious crash near Matatā has since been re-opened.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport said at 1.20 pm that SH2 between Old Coach Rd and Arawa St in Matatā was closed and expected to be for several hours.

Earlier, police said a vehicle was on fire after the serious crash east of Pikowai Rd.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand and St John were also in attendance. A St John spokeswoman said one person was treated at the scene for moderate injuries.

Diversions were in place at the Matatā township and at Old Coach Rd.

UPDATE 1:20PM#SH2 remains CLOSED between Old Coach Rd and Arawa St, Matatā to allow for a serious crash investigation and clean up. Delay your journey or consider a long detour via SH33, SH30 and SH34. ^LB https://t.co/E0iH8m0e7n — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) November 30, 2021

Motorists are asked to please avoid the area, or seek alternative routes if possible.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency earlier said motorists need to follow directions of emergency services and delays were likely.

At 6.45 pm tonight the closed section of the road had been reopened and the Transport Agency thanked people for their patience.

A police spokesman said there was no further information available about the police investigation at this time.