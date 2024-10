The location of the serious crash outside Mandeville, near Gore, on October 29, 2024.

The location of the serious crash outside Mandeville, near Gore, on October 29, 2024.

A serious crash has occurred outside Mandeville, near Gore, in Southland.

A police spokesperson said they recieved reports of a serious crash involving two vehicles about 2.15pm on Dunn & Cody Rd.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said ambulances were travelling to the scene.

Patient statuses and the number of vehicle occupants are unknown at this stage.