SH29 over the Kaimai Range is closed following a serious crash involving a truck and a car. Image / Google Maps

SH29 over the Kaimai Range is closed following a serious crash involving a truck and a car. Image / Google Maps

State Highway 29 over the Kaimai Ranges is closed as emergency services respond to a serious crash west of Kaimai Summit involving a car and a petrol tanker.

A police spokeswoman told the Bay of Plenty Times police were notified at 12.16 pm. The section of highway near the crash site was now closed.

“The road is likely to be closed for some time and motorists are asked to expect delays. More information will be provided when available,’' the spokesperson said

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has urged motorists to avoid the area and consider an alternative route.

Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) said two lanes were blocked going up the hill and traffic was being diverted from the crash scene.

“We’ve got a pretty strong [Fire and Emergency] presence here,” said the Fenz north shift manager.

“I can tell you that it was a car vs truck.”

FENZ shift manager Mau Barbara said fire crews from Tauranga, Greerton, Tirau and Putaruru stations had attended the crash involving a car and an empty petrol tanker and it was believed those firefighters were still at the scene.

Barbara said at least one person was trapped, and another person was out of their vehicle being attended to by ambulance staff, and a child had been taken to Tauranga Hospital, however, their condition and the trapped person’s condition were unknown.

He said the crash happened on the Waikato side of the lower Kaimai Range.

A police spokeswoman has confirmed that the crash resulted in serious injuries but exact details of the injuries were not unavailable at this time

Kane Dickie, who is in the area, said motorists were being diverted through Rotorua.

“The Westpac chopper flew in five minutes ago,” with four or so police cars, he added.

“It was raining on the top of the Kaimais when it happened,” Dickie said.





More details to come.







