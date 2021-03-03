Serious crash: Injuries after truck, car collide south of Hamilton

There are undestood to be serious injuries after the 11.15am crash at Tamahere.

A person has serious injuries after a crash south of Hamilton.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Woodcock and Tauwhare Rds, Tamahere.

A Northern Fire and Emergency spokesman said they were called to the scene at 11.18am today after reports of a truck and a car colliding.

A police spokesperson said initial indications were that someone has suffered serious injuries.

The serious crash unit is on its way to the scene.

Tauwhare Rd is currently closed between State Highway One and Bruntwood

Rd.

Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.